Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Stock Price Down 1%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 202,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 320,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 79.34%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

