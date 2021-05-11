LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €625.00 ($735.29).

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MC traded down €6.40 ($7.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €625.00 ($735.29). 349,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €599.28 and a 200-day moving average of €523.97.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

