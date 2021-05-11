Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LYFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

LYFT opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

