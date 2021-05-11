M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 52.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

