M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,190.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

