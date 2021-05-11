Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.68. 2,236,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,105,668. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.23 and a 200 day moving average of $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $215.99 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

