Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,105. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

