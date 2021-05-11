Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,789 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

