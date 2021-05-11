Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 907 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 3.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

ABC traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.50. 8,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

