Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

