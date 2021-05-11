MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at C$22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.84. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.66. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$15.11 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.