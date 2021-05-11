MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.66.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of MAG opened at C$22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.84. The company has a current ratio of 105.90, a quick ratio of 105.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.66. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$15.11 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
