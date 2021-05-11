Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Barclays raised shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.47.

MGA stock opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Magna International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

