Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$113.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:MG opened at C$117.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90. Magna International has a one year low of C$49.25 and a one year high of C$123.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

