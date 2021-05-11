Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$113.00 at Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$113.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$117.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.90. The stock has a market cap of C$35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Magna International has a one year low of C$49.25 and a one year high of C$123.50.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

