Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.