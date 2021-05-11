Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

