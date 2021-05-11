Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.