Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Livent by 262.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Livent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

