Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

