Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

