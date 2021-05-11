Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4,669.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.