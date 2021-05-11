Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GME opened at $140.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

