Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

