Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

