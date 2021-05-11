Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

MPC opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.