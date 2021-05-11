Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Posts Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.040-1.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

