Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

VAC traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 256,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

