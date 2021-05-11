Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,300 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.