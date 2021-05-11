Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,985 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

