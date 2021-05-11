Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $379.38 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

