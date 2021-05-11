Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $334.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.08. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.79 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

