Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.09. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.