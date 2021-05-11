Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 119,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $145.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 180.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.