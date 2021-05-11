Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $842.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

