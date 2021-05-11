Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

