Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Groupon -13.34% -31.31% -4.50%

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.28 $431.13 million $4.53 32.32 Groupon $2.22 billion 0.65 -$22.38 million $0.40 123.78

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Groupon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Groupon 1 4 2 0 2.14

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Groupon has a consensus price target of $41.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Groupon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Groupon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.