Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

