Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.40 million.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

