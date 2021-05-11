McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $573.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

