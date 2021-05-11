McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

