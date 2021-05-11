MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE MD opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MEDNAX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

