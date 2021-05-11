Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,370 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12,454.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.