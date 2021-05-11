Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.