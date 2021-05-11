Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,444 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1,101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

