Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,676.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

