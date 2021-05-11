Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHAK stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.