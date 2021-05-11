Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,889 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2,274.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

