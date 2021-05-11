Mercury (MER) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $19,639.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mercury has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00664377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 144.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00247143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01207372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00732879 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

