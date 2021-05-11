Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

