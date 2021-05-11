Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. 400,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $142.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

